Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 56,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,660 shares.The stock last traded at $16.14 and had previously closed at $16.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

Two Harbors Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 73.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

