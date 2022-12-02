Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,902 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $65.48 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

