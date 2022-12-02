UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,074,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,974 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of S&P Global worth $699,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.