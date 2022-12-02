UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 16,184 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,897,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,084,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.12. 105,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027,146. The company has a market cap of $276.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $110.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.