UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 66,557 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,072,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,557 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of Walmart worth $738,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $35,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $8,429,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 879,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after buying an additional 27,435 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $152.70. 39,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.40. The firm has a market cap of $414.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

