UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,315,017 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $788,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $7,602,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $7.69 on Friday, reaching $417.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,628. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.15 and a 200-day moving average of $435.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.90, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $672.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

