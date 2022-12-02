UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $469.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,429,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $469,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

SCHW stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

