UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $564.87 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,084,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 519,869 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Oracle worth $564,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 183.0% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $82.96. 37,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $223.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

