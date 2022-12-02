UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $615.20 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,928,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,233,987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $615,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $269.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.40.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.