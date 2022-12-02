UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €38.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($59.18) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €47.86 ($49.34) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €45.20 and its 200 day moving average is €44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.90 ($39.07) and a 1 year high of €69.15 ($71.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.