UBS Group Raises Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target to $52.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WTRG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

