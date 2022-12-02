UBS Group Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $59.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.92.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of -28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

