UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.32% from the company’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.87.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.50. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $48.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,988,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,406,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

