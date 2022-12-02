Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.52.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

ULTA opened at $472.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $413.57 and a 200-day moving average of $404.55. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $477.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 16.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.