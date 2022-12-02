Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $535.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $535.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.48.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,266. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $477.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $136,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.