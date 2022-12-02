Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 965,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ultrack Systems Stock Performance

MJLB stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 12,580,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,381. Ultrack Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

