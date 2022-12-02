Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Down 1.4 %

Ultralife stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ultralife by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

