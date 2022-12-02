Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.73 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

About Ultrapar Participações

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.