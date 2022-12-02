UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNCRY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.88) to €15.00 ($15.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €14.40 ($14.85) to €16.90 ($17.42) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €13.90 ($14.33) to €15.40 ($15.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €11.90 ($12.27) to €12.50 ($12.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Price Performance

UNCRY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 106,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,888. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Read More

