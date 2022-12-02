Uniswap 24-Hour Volume Tops $129.36 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.90 billion and $129.36 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.42 or 0.00037780 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00452750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018968 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.98596497 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 567 active market(s) with $112,320,443.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.