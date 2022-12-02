United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $45.45 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,197,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,114,000 after buying an additional 133,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,983,000 after purchasing an additional 175,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,107,000 after purchasing an additional 178,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

