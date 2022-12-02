United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $220.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $197.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.87.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $190.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.95. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

