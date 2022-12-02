Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Power Industry Stock Performance

UPIN traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,082. Universal Power Industry has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Universal Power Industry Company Profile

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

