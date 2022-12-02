Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Power Industry Stock Performance
UPIN traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,082. Universal Power Industry has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Universal Power Industry Company Profile
