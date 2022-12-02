Univest Sec Trims Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Target Price to $11.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Univest Sec from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAVA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley downgraded Cassava Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SAVA opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 679.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 346.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

