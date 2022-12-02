URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Down 20.5%

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 20.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 165 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.09). 3,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 million and a P/E ratio of 514.71.

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

