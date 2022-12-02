USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 958 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 2,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,055. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94.

