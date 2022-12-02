USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 57,215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,400,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4,504.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 245,282 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JSCP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. 45,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,205. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

