USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

ITA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.01. The stock had a trading volume of 431,964 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.67. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

