USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for about 2.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,404. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

