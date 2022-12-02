USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IUSV stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,969. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

