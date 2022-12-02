USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.05. 49,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

