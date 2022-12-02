USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.02. 31,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,792. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.31.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

