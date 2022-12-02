USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $290,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMVM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $47.09. 19,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,844. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

