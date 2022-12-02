USD Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $43.08 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005906 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $43.08 billion and $2.56 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.48 or 0.06563224 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00505723 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.48 or 0.30760468 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,079,779,773 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
