USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Cap of $43.16 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $43.16 billion and approximately $2.44 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.51 or 0.06211835 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00509777 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,264.76 or 0.31013294 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,156,672,962 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
