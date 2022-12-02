USDD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $57.73 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, USDD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $717.10 million and approximately $57.73 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDD

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

