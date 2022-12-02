USDD (USDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $714.37 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $714.37 million and $53.70 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.48 or 0.06563224 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00505723 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.48 or 0.30760468 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,037 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

