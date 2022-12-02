Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF) Trading Up 4.8%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 304,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 406,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.