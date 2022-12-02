VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Up 1.4%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.48. 1,390,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,190,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.