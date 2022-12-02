VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Up 1.4%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.48. 1,390,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,190,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

