Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Natixis Advisors L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,645,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $311,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 157,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,994,836. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.