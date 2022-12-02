Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BIV opened at $75.86 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $89.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

