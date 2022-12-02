Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,620,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,481,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $217.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

