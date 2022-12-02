Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,210,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

