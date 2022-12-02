Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.91. 60,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,434. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average of $135.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.