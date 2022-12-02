Vazirani Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Spirit Airlines comprises approximately 0.8% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after buying an additional 826,043 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after buying an additional 598,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,870,000 after buying an additional 481,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $8,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Melius started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

