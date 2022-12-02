Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $220.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

