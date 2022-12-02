Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $191.42, but opened at $180.89. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 19,972 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

