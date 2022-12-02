Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $551-553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.00 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.19-$4.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.17.

VEEV stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,528. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.72.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

