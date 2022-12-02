Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp Sells 143,228 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $4,155,044.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,745,365 shares in the company, valued at $485,783,038.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VTYX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 830,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,150. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% in the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $5,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

