Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Veracyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 989,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,332. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,025 shares of company stock worth $207,014. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

